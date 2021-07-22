Tributes
Mountain West preseason All-Conference team features three ‘Bows football standouts

By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three University of Hawaii football players were selected to the Mountain West Preseason All-Conference Team during day two of media day in Las Vegas.

All-purpose standout Calvin Turner Jr, linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Cortez Davis were selected to this year’s team.

Turner — who is representing UH on the Ninth Island alongside Davis — was announced as the league’s preseason all-conference pick at punt returner.

The Savannah, Georgia native did it all for the ‘Bows last season as a wide-receiver, running back, and kick returner in his first season with the program.

In just nine games, Turner was responsible for 11 UH touchdowns — six receiving, four rushing, and one kick return for TD, while racking up 1,201 all-purpose yards.

Turner also claimed last year’s New Mexico Bowl Most Outstanding Offensive Player award after hauling in a 75-yard touchdown reception and hitting the jets for a 92-yard kickoff return in the ‘Bows 28-14 victory over Houston.

Miliani graduate Muasau, who has already been named on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik award, given to the best defensive player in college football.

Muasau led the FBS with 66 solo tackles last season and was named to the 2020 All-Mountain West first-team — the former Trojan was also named Defensive MVP in the Christmas eve Bowl win.

Last season, Davis was named to the 2020 All-Mountain West second-team, after racking up 30 tackles and two forced fumbles on defense.

The MW named Nevada quarterback Carson Strong as preseason Offensive Player of the Year, San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall as Defensive Player of the Year and Utah State kick returner Savon Scarver as Special Teams Player of the Year.

Nevada, Boise State, and San Jose State led the conference with four player selections to the preseason team.

The ‘Bows conference opener will come in their fourth week of the season against defending conference champion San Jose State at home on Sep. 18.

