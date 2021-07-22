Man charged with attempted sexual assault, burglary found guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man charged with attempted sexual assault and burglary was found guilty by an Oahu jury on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Nathan Reed entered the victim’s Waikiki apartment in March 2019 and attempted to sexually assault her.

Officials said the victim was able to break free and alert a Honolulu police officer outside the building.

The 41-year-old was charged on two counts of first-degree attempted sexual assault and one count of first-degree burglary.

Reed faces up to 50 years in prison.

The city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said it will ask the court to impose the maximum prison term.

Reed’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

