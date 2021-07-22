Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Unemployment offices to reopen for in-person service in September

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations building.
The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations building.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of closure, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said it is planning to reopen its offices for in-person service in September.

As a guest on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight series, DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said Labor Department offices on all islands will reopen on Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.

She said every office will have unemployment insurance assistance in-person, with walk-ins available in the mornings and scheduled appointments in the afternoon.

DLIR said they are asking for patience as the department will be ending Zoom and phone appointments once offices reopen.

However, Perreira-Eustaquio said the call center at the Hawaii Convention Center will remain open.

“We’re hoping to beef-up those operations,” she said. “Unemployment insurance, Department of Labor, as well as every other employer in the state is having a hard time hiring and making sure we keep the employees that we bring in — so we are trying to upscale again our numbers at the call center.”

Meanwhile, extended pandemic unemployment benefits will be expiring Sept. 4. This includes Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal pandemic benefits.

DLIR said claimants who are not qualified for a brand new initial claim will no longer receive any unemployment insurance benefits.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Generic Image / HFD
After responding to a person in need, firefighters discover their fire truck was stolen
HNN File Image
Experts: COVID now spreading more quickly among Hawaii’s unvaccinated
Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive

Latest News

Tiahna Aldeguer and Melahi Palencia will play in next week's West Coast Junior Olympic games....
Hawaii girls claim gold and silver at national beach volleyball tournaments
HNN File
Overwhelmed Oahu hospitals now diverting ambulances to other facilities more often
Service providers say they're struggling to find landlords to accept tenants on housing vouchers.
Facing eviction, tenants struggle to find landlords who accept housing vouchers
Ambulances getting rerouted
Overwhelmed Oahu hospitals now diverting ambulances to other facilities more often
Hawaii girls claim gold and silver at national beach volleyball tournaments
Hawaii girls claim gold and silver at national beach volleyball tournaments