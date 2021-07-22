Unemployment offices to reopen for in-person service in September

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of closure, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said it is planning to reopen its offices for in-person service in September.

As a guest on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight series, DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said Labor Department offices on all islands will reopen on Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.

She said every office will have unemployment insurance assistance in-person, with walk-ins available in the mornings and scheduled appointments in the afternoon.

DLIR said they are asking for patience as the department will be ending Zoom and phone appointments once offices reopen.

However, Perreira-Eustaquio said the call center at the Hawaii Convention Center will remain open.

“We’re hoping to beef-up those operations,” she said. “Unemployment insurance, Department of Labor, as well as every other employer in the state is having a hard time hiring and making sure we keep the employees that we bring in — so we are trying to upscale again our numbers at the call center.”

Meanwhile, extended pandemic unemployment benefits will be expiring Sept. 4. This includes Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal pandemic benefits.

DLIR said claimants who are not qualified for a brand new initial claim will no longer receive any unemployment insurance benefits.

