How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being postponed for a year, the Tokyo Olympic Games officially commence Friday with an Opening Ceremony you won’t want to miss.

The ceremony kicks off two weeks of global competition, featuring thousands of athletes competing in 41 different sports. And Hawaii is well-represented in these Games, including in surfing (making its Olympic debut this year), volleyball, and skateboarding.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony on TV

In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Tokyo Olympics and you’ll have plenty of options to watch this year’s Opening Ceremony on air.

Watch the ceremony LIVE starting at 12:55 a.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.

Catch an encore presentation of the ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Friday.

Or watch during primetime! A second encore presentation starts at 6 p.m. Friday.

You can also catch the Opening Ceremony online.

There are also lots of options available for you to catch all of the action online, on mobile or on your streaming device:

What to look for during the Opening Ceremony

The highlight of every Opening Ceremony, of course, is the Parade of Nations. That’s when you’ll see athletes from around the world entering the Tokyo Olympics Stadium under their nation’s flag.

This year’s Opening Ceremony will be different because there will be no fans in the stadium.

And viewers should also expect a more subdued show, but with plenty of host nation pride.

What’s next?

Once the Opening Ceremony is over, it’s time to follow your favorite athletes.

