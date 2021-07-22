Hawaii’s Carissa Moore gives fans an inside look at USA Surfing’s new digs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With one day left before the opening ceremonies, teams are in full preparation mode for the games.
After much anticipation, surfing is making its long awaited Olympic debut in Tokyo — featuring two athletes from Hawaii on Team USA, John John Florence and Carissa Moore.
Moore, a Punahou graduate, posted on her Instagram story an inside look of the locker rooms given to the decorated US surfers.
Moore also shared pictures of the competition surfboards with the finishing touches added to them — including the American flag.
Moore also shared an emotional post, as she received her competition jersey as the opening rounds get closer.
Watch Moore, Florence and the rest of Team USA on July 24 at 12:00 p.m. HST as rounds 1 and 2 kick off surfing’s Olympic debut.
