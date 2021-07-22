Tributes
Hawaii’s Carissa Moore gives fans an inside look at USA Surfing’s new digs

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With one day left before the opening ceremonies, teams are in full preparation mode for the games.

After much anticipation, surfing is making its long awaited Olympic debut in Tokyo — featuring two athletes from Hawaii on Team USA, John John Florence and Carissa Moore.

Moore, a Punahou graduate, posted on her Instagram story an inside look of the locker rooms given to the decorated US surfers.

Inside the USA Surfing team's locker room.
Inside the USA Surfing team's locker room.(@rissmoore10)

Moore also shared pictures of the competition surfboards with the finishing touches added to them — including the American flag.

USA stickers for the surfing team.
USA stickers for the surfing team.(@rissmoore10)

Moore also shared an emotional post, as she received her competition jersey as the opening rounds get closer.

Carissa Moore poses with her competition jersey.
Carissa Moore poses with her competition jersey.(@rissmoore10)

Watch Moore, Florence and the rest of Team USA on July 24 at 12:00 p.m. HST as rounds 1 and 2 kick off surfing’s Olympic debut.

