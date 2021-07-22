Hawaii’s Carissa Moore gives fans an inside look at USA Surfing’s new digs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With one day left before the opening ceremonies, teams are in full preparation mode for the games.

After much anticipation, surfing is making its long awaited Olympic debut in Tokyo — featuring two athletes from Hawaii on Team USA, John John Florence and Carissa Moore.

Moore, a Punahou graduate, posted on her Instagram story an inside look of the locker rooms given to the decorated US surfers.

Inside the USA Surfing team's locker room. (@rissmoore10)

Moore also shared pictures of the competition surfboards with the finishing touches added to them — including the American flag.

USA stickers for the surfing team. (@rissmoore10)

Moore also shared an emotional post, as she received her competition jersey as the opening rounds get closer.

Carissa Moore poses with her competition jersey. (@rissmoore10)

Watch Moore, Florence and the rest of Team USA on July 24 at 12:00 p.m. HST as rounds 1 and 2 kick off surfing’s Olympic debut.

