Hawaii reports 243 new COVID cases, 3 additional fatalities; vaccination rate at 59.5%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 243 new COVID cases Thursday, in the highest single-day rise in infections since January.

The increase comes after a week of triple-digit increases in cases and amid growing concern locally and nationally about the rapid spread delta variant ― especially among the unvaccinated.

Gov. David Ige said almost all of those contracting COVID in the islands have not been vaccinated.

“If you haven’t already, please get vaccinated,” he wrote, on Twitter. “We know it’s one of the safest ways to protect you and your family. And as always, please continue to wear masks indoors.”

In a post on social media, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said about 78% of all cases in July are from community spread ― rather than travel-related illness. About 2% are linked to non-resident travel, he said.

Of the new cases Thursday, 146 were on Oahu, 50 in Hawaii County, 14 on Maui and eight on Kauai. There were also 25 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The @HawaiiDOH is reporting 243 COVID cases today. Almost all of the people getting sick in Hawaiʻi have not been vaccinated. If you haven’t already, please get vaccinated - we know it's one of the safest ways to protect you & your family. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) July 22, 2021

The state also saw three additional fatalities, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 527.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 39,892.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,483 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 59.5% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 66% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

