Hawaii girls claim gold and silver at national beach volleyball tournaments

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Tiahna Aldeguer and Melahi Palencia are up-and-comers in the ultra-competitive world of youth beach volleyball.

The youngsters captured the silver medal at the AAU Beach Volleyball national tournament.

“We always have a game strategy. We always talk to each other and communicate what weaknesses the other team has,” Aldeguer said.

The California tournament featured the nation’s best beach volleyball players. The girls compete in the 12-and-under division.

“Playing with all these girls from the United States, they are really good. They have more experience playing beach volleyball because they have a tournament every weekend,” Palencia said.

The extended road trip been very good for Hawaii’s players. Palencia and another teammate, Capri Romjue, grabbed the gold medal at the 2021 BVCA National tournament.

“I don’t feel pressured. We just go out there and have fun and try our best and work hard,” Palencia said.

Summer volleyball competitions draw the best youth volleyball players in the U.S. Their families make a big commitment to get there.

“To see it finally, with all the lockdowns, they finally get to play. It’s exciting,” said Palencia’s father, Troy.

The pair have played together for two years. Every match is an opportunity to get better.

“We can learn from how they play to get different game strategies to do better,” Aldeguer said.

The youngsters also played in team tournaments and did very well.

Palencia and Aldeguer will be on the mainland a little longer. Next week they’ll play in the West Coast Junior Olympics.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

