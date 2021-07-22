Former ‘Bows Football Coach Nick Rolovich Won’t Attend Pac-12 Media Day over vaccine mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii and current Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich will not be an in-person attendee at next week’s Pac-12 Conference Media Day in Los Angeles.

The former ‘Bows quarterback, instead will be there virtually due to his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine — making the announcement Wednesday via Twitter.

“I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private,” Rolovich said. “While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual – including our coaches, staff and student-athletes – can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Rolovich is scheduled to speak at 6:20 am HST as the conference’s second coach to address the press during the media day.

The Pac-12 mandated that all in-person attendees be fully vaccinated.

“I will participate remotely and look forward to talking about our football team and the incredible young men in our program,” Rolovich said.

Last season, the WSU football program had their games against California and Washington cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Cougars finished 1-3 in Rolovich’s first year as head coach.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.