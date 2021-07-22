Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Former ‘Bows Football Coach Nick Rolovich Won’t Attend Pac-12 Media Day over vaccine mandate

Former University of Hawaii and current Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich will...
Former University of Hawaii and current Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich will not be an in-person attendee at next week’s Pac-12 Conference Media Day in Los Angeles.
By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii and current Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich will not be an in-person attendee at next week’s Pac-12 Conference Media Day in Los Angeles.

The former ‘Bows quarterback, instead will be there virtually due to his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine — making the announcement Wednesday via Twitter.

“I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private,” Rolovich said. “While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual – including our coaches, staff and student-athletes – can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Rolovich is scheduled to speak at 6:20 am HST as the conference’s second coach to address the press during the media day.

The Pac-12 mandated that all in-person attendees be fully vaccinated.

“I will participate remotely and look forward to talking about our football team and the incredible young men in our program,” Rolovich said.

Last season, the WSU football program had their games against California and Washington cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Cougars finished 1-3 in Rolovich’s first year as head coach.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Generic Image / HFD
After responding to a person in need, firefighters discover their fire truck was stolen
HNN File Image
Experts: COVID now spreading more quickly among Hawaii’s unvaccinated
Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive

Latest News

Kanoa Leahey to assume Hawaii football television play-by-play duties this season
Hawaii’s Tri Bourne to replace Crabb on USA Olympic beach volleyball team.
Hawaii’s Tri Bourne to replace Crabb on USA Olympic beach volleyball team
Athletes aren't the only ones competing at this year's games.
The best and worst of Olympic mascots
With only six Saturdays until the Rainbow Warriors’ first game, the UH football team knows the...
Hawaii Football Picked to finish fifth in West Division of Mountain West