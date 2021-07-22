Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, more showers this weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds continue, more showers due over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, more showers due over the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into the weekend, then potentially ease slightly late Sunday through early next week. A transition from the dry summertime trade wind pattern to a wetter period appears possible over the weekend through early next week as areas of tropical moisture associated with former Tropical Cyclones Felicia and Guillermo move through from east to west. In addition to the increasing moisture and rainfall chances, the lighter winds combined with dewpoints breaking into the lower 70s will lead humid conditions beginning around or by Sunday.

Rough trade wind swell will maintain east shore surf around to slightly above July average during the next couple of days. Lingering south swell near 2 ft at 12 seconds will be replaced by a long period pulse from the south- southwest, bringing south shore surf near July average tomorrow and Friday. No other significant swells are expected.

