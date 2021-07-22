Episode 71: The Shojis Serve It Up with Dave & Mary Shoji

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a special Summer Olympics edition of the ‘Muthaship,’ and we have the perfect guests!

Coach Dave Shoji and his wife Mary join the show as their sons Erik and Kawika prepare to play their first match in Japan as members of the USA Volleyball Men’s National Team!

The leaders of the legendary volleyball family talk about how they plan to cheer them on from a distance with family ― and with a reputation for developing champion volleyball players, what’s been the Shoji secret to raising three successful children?

Click the podcast player below to listen!

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.