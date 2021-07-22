Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Hawaii's Safe Travels program
Ige warns of action after posts surface of visitor ‘intentionally cheating’ Safe Travels program
Multiple lanes of the H-1 were shut down as a woman was running away from police.
Woman runs on freeway during morning commute to evade police
HNN File Image
Experts: COVID now spreading more quickly among Hawaii’s unvaccinated
Hawaii reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Latest News

Hawaii’s union workers held a rally Thursday morning in Downtown Honolulu.
Some Hawaii workers rally in support of movement to protect rights of labor unions
FILE - People attend a cultural-political event on the seaside Malecon Avenue with thousands of...
US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland: To help combat gun violence, confirm ATF leader