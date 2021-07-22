Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Chipotle rolls out gold foil burritos to celebrate athletes competing in Tokyo

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its...
This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011(Hand-out | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Chipotle is getting into the Olympic spirit with limited-edition gold foil wrapped burritos to celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo.

The burrito will be available at participating locations starting Friday, July 23.

“We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country’s top competitors,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a news release. “Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes.”

The restaurant chain is also offering free delivery on orders made via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through Aug. 1.

Chipotle says it wants to make it easier to feed Olympic fans while they watch their favorite sporting events.

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011, according to the restaurant.

Chipotle celebrated American athletes in June with new digital menu items.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Multiple lanes of the H-1 were shut down as a woman was running away from police.
Woman runs on freeway during morning commute to evade police
Hawaii's Safe Travels program
Ige warns of action after posts surface of visitor ‘intentionally cheating’ Safe Travels program
HNN File Image
Experts: COVID now spreading more quickly among Hawaii’s unvaccinated
Hawaii reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds continue, more showers this weekend
File photo of Downtown Honolulu
Hawaii union workers plan rally in Downtown Honolulu in support of act to strengthen labor laws
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing