The boys of the Out of System Podcast talk beach volleyball ahead of Tokyo Olympics

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former ‘Bows and brothers Gage and Joe Worsley, along with UCLA graduate Micah Ma’a sat down with Hawaii News Now to talk all things volleyball in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — this time focusing on beach volleyball.

Gage explains that in beach there tends to be more creativity when it comes to play in comparison to indoor volleyball.

“There’s two people on the court, it’s 2v2, so it’s a lot of space to cover,” Worsley said. “When two good teams in indoor face each other sometimes there’s pass, set, kill, not a lot of rallies.”

Moreover, Gage brings up the point that the beach game tends to attract more of a party crowd.

Fans get loud, music is being played — it’s an overall different experience — but the 2020 Olympic games are taking place without spectators.

Furthermore, USA Volleyball has confirmed that Punahou graduate, Taylor Crabb, has tested positive for COVID-19.

With Crabb withdrawing from the games, another Hawaii boy will be taking his place — Tri Bourne.

“You gotta be ready for opportunities,” said Joe Worsley, speaking about Bourne taking over. “They’re professionals, he’s gotta be ready to play now and the US needs a team out there and I think he’ll be ready to go.”

With athletes testing positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo, it is an unfortunate situation for many players, like Crabb.

Micah explains the unfortunate timing of Crabb’s positive diagnosis.

“Taylor is one of our closest friends on the beach and when we heard it we were all devastated.” Ma’a said. “To get it when you’re at the biggest tournament of your life, obviously the Olympics is something we all dream of since were kids, it’s gotta be heartbreaking.”

Micah says Crabb had been vaccinated.

Bourne and partner Jake Gibb face Italy’s Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich and Enrico Rossi on July 25 at 3:00 a.m. HST on NBC.

For more volleyball content, follow “Out of System” on their network of Social Media Platforms.

OUT OF SYSTEM

Instagram: @outofsystemofficial
Facebook: @outofsystemofficialfb
Website: outofsystem.net

