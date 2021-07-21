Tributes
Woman in custody after running away from police on H-1, causing traffic gridlock

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who was running on the H-1 Freeway, causing a traffic gridlock, has been taken into custody Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m.

Officials said the woman was running away from police, then sat down in the middle of the zipper lane.

A vehicle was towed away and the woman was taken into custody, police said.

Police had to close multiple westbound lanes, one eastbound lane and the zipper lane during the incident. All lanes were reopened by around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities did not release further details on the incident.

