UH Athletics enters four-year apparel partnership with Adidas

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Wednesday a new partnership with...
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Wednesday a new partnership with Adidas to become the new official brand of UH Athletics.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Wednesday a new partnership with Adidas to become the new official brand of UH Athletics.

UH Athletics and Adidas have entered a four-year deal to outfit the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine through the 2024-25 season.

For the upcoming season, majority of UH’s programs — including the Rainbow Warriors football team — will debut their new Adidas threads, however all of UH’s sports will be outfitted by the 2022-23 season.

“We look forward to our partnership with Adidas and the creative ideas they have in growing our brand even further,” Athletics Director David Matlin said in the release. “Due to the timing of this agreement, we will have a gradual transition from our previous provider to becoming an Adidas school and appreciate the collaboration as we prepare our teams for the upcoming season. ‘Bows Together!”

The ‘Bows have been outfitted by Under Armour since 2008.

In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive

