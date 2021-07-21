Team USA Weightlifting is training in Waikiki before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the USA Weightlifting team, the road to the Olympic Games in Tokyo goes through Hawaii.

All eight Olympians of the team have been living and training inside a ballroom at the Alohilani Resort in Waikiki throughout the past week.

2016 bronze medalist Sarah Robles, who will be competing in her third Olympics, believes that the opportunity to train in the islands with her world-class teammates will be a huge advantage for her in Tokyo.

“We are all really excited. I feel like my training is better when I am in an environment like this with all the top guys who are ready to go,” Robles told Hawaii News Now. “The barbells are exactly what we are going to be lifting on at the Olympics so that is a really good competition simulation.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s summer games will be held without any spectators, a new reality impacting Team USA and all the Olympians at the games.

“It’s a bummer for a lot of us not being able to have our families and friends there, so in some ways we are all we got,” Robles said. “It is nice to be able to come together for this type of stuff and actually be a part of the same team together.”

After two months of planning, the team behind Team USA was able to equip the athletes with all their training equipment, despite being thousands of miles away from the mainland, according to Director of Events Pedro Meloni.

“It’s good to have the athletes be able to walk in knowing that everything is going to be in place and they’re going to have their stuff to train on,” Meloni said. “They’re going to have the best opportunities to just go to Tokyo and perform, and hopefully bring back some medals.”

Weightlifting will begin on Friday with the women’s 49kg weight class competing at the Tokyo International Forum.

You can tune in to all the events of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on KHNL and the NBC family of networks.

