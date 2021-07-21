Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a stunning revelation included in newly-filed court documents, federal prosecutors say former deputy city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha won a bet by taking a photo with a line of cocaine on her husband’s desk while he was Honolulu police chief.

The documents are part of the upcoming trial against Kealoha’s brother, Dr. Rudy Puana.

Puana is accused of running an illegal drug ring.

Prosecutors say he used his Big Island pain clinic as a source for opioids and other drugs that were used and distributed by Katherine and other friends.

Kealoha is serving time along with her husband and two former officers in connection with one of the state’s largest public corruption probes. She also previously pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Puana is scheduled for trial on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.