Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk

Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a stunning revelation included in newly-filed court documents, federal prosecutors say former deputy city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha won a bet by taking a photo with a line of cocaine on her husband’s desk while he was Honolulu police chief.

The documents are part of the upcoming trial against Kealoha’s brother, Dr. Rudy Puana.

Puana is accused of running an illegal drug ring.

Prosecutors say he used his Big Island pain clinic as a source for opioids and other drugs that were used and distributed by Katherine and other friends.

Kealoha is serving time along with her husband and two former officers in connection with one of the state’s largest public corruption probes. She also previously pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Puana is scheduled for trial on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 100 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up
Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers

Latest News

A Kailua resident thanks first responders and good Samaritans for saving his life on Father’s...
After almost losing his life on Father’s Day, man takes moment to thank those who saved him
Maui, Hawaii. Credit: TripAdvisor.
Maui measure that would’ve put a moratorium on new hotel construction vetoed
Opposing rallies met outside District Court today as three officers charged in the shooting...
As officers heard murder case against them, hundreds rallied outside to ‘free dah 3′
Supporters of the officers took to the streets in a convoy while hundreds more showed up at the...
As officers heard murder case against them, hundreds rallied outside to ‘free dah 3′