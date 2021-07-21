Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Pacific Northwest’s record heat may have contributed to spike in foodborne illnesses, health officials say

Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.
Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials said dozens of food-poisoning cases could be connected to the heat wave in the northwestern U.S.

In Washington state this month, 52 cases of vibriosis, caused by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, have been reported.

That’s a new state record for the month of July. More than half of the cases involved people eating oysters.

Health experts said the vibrio bacteria exists in nature, but it may be thriving because of the record heat and low tides.

They suggest people consume only fully cooked shellfish.

The symptoms of vibriosis include nausea, cramps, fever and chills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Generic Image / HFD
After responding to a person in need, firefighters discover their fire truck was stolen
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant is responsible for over 80% of new...
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated now as high as it was for entire state during pandemic’s peak
The popular China Walls has recently become a spot for rescues.
With more rescues at China Walls, some locals also find themselves saving visitors

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3