Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Okla. (KOCO) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who they say was fatally injured while attempting a TikTok challenge.

Officers responded just after midnight Monday to a report of an unresponsive juvenile found in an apartment building breezeway in Bethany, Oklahoma. They reported seeing ligature marks around the boy’s neck.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local children’s hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the incident was not a suicide attempt, based on the preliminary investigation. Instead, police report it was a TikTok challenge gone wrong.

The challenge is known as the “Black Out” challenge and reportedly involves someone choking themselves to the point where they lose consciousness.

Police want parents to be aware of the dangers.

“Kids are bored, and they’re trying new things. Parents really have to start watching their social media… not just because of these type of challenges or things like that [but] because of predators and different crimes that kids fall victims to,” said Police Lt. Angelo Orefice.

The death comes just months after another 12-year-old boy from Colorado died attempting the same dangerous challenge.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 100 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up
Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers

Latest News

Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive
A judge denied a motion Tuesday afternoon to throw out a case against three Honolulu police...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Police believe the 12-year-old boy was attempting the dangerous TikTok "Black Out" challenge,...
Officer warns parents after 12-year-old dies attempting TikTok challenge
Tom Barrack was among three men charged in New York federal court with trying to influence...
Trump ally faces federal charges in alleged attempt to benefit UAE