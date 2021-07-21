Mokihana Festival founder, Kauai kumu hula Nathan Kalama dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beloved Kauai treasure Nathan Kalama has died.

Kalama was a respected musician and kumu hula who founded the famed Mokihana Festival in 1985 which, is one of the longest running annual events on Kauai.

The Kamehameha Schools alumnus also helped raise money for children’s scholarships throughout the years while spreading the roots of Hawaiian culture throughout the community.

Kalama retired from the non-profit Malie Foundation as his health declined, but kept performing until a as recently as a few years ago.

Kalama was 73 years old. His nephew says services are pending.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.