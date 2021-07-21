Tributes
Mokihana Festival founder, Kauai kumu hula Nathan Kalama dies

Nathan Kalama died recently at the age of 73.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beloved Kauai treasure Nathan Kalama has died.

Kalama was a respected musician and kumu hula who founded the famed Mokihana Festival in 1985 which, is one of the longest running annual events on Kauai.

The Kamehameha Schools alumnus also helped raise money for children’s scholarships throughout the years while spreading the roots of Hawaiian culture throughout the community.

Kalama retired from the non-profit Malie Foundation as his health declined, but kept performing until a as recently as a few years ago.

Kalama was 73 years old. His nephew says services are pending.

