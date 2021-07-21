Maui measure that would’ve put a moratorium on new hotel construction vetoed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino vetoed a bill that would have temporarily halted construction of new hotels and resorts in Maui County.

Victorino said Bill 60, which would set up a 2-year moratorium, did not address short-term rentals or bed-and-breakfast establishments. He also said it would only limit visitor accommodation choices over the next decade.

“I share the Maui County Council’s desire to better manage the growing number of visitors to our islands, but Bill 60 won’t accomplish that,” Mayor Victorino said in a news release. “It will simply limit the choice of visitor accommodations in five to ten years.”

“I am also concerned about unintended consequences such as pushing hospitality developments into communities outside of Maui’s resort areas,” Victorino continued.

The council passed the bill in an effort to curb tourism as Maui continues to be inundated with visitors.

Victorino also raised legal concerns with the measure.

