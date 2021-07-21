Kauai County launches website with transportation options for visitors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County launched a new website Monday in an effort to provide transportation alternatives for people visiting the Garden Isle.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said the website was created in response to the current shortage of rental cars on Kauai.

Officials said the website, GetAroundKauai.com, provides visitors with an easy way to find environmentally friendly alternatives to get around the island, including information for airport shuttles, ride-shares and bike rentals. It also has a map of Kauai bus stops and routes as well walking guides.

“During the pandemic, our residents were given a glimpse of what life is like without the influx cars on our roads and there’s no denying how much traffic had improved,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami.

“As we continue to recover, we see the opportunity to do better in managing visitor impact and that includes implementing transportation mode change on our island.”

The website also features tips and recommendations from a local perspective to educate visitors on how to “travel with aloha.”



