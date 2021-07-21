Ige warns of action after posts surface of visitor ‘intentionally cheating’ Safe Travels program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is investigating social media posts of someone claiming to travel to Hawaii while sick with COVID-19 and “intentionally cheating” the state’s pre-travel testing program, Gov. David Ige said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor said he’s seen the social media posts that are making the rounds and warned that agencies are investigating and will take appropriate action.

“As an island state, our healthcare capacity is limited, and claims such as these are taken very seriously,” Ige said in a reply to his tweet thread.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to various state agencies for further comment.

I’ve seen posts recently about someone claiming to be coming to Hawaiʻi while sick with COVID and intentionally cheating the Safe Travels test. Please know that the right agencies are now investigating and will take appropriate action. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) July 21, 2021

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.