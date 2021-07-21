Tributes
Ige warns of action after posts surface of visitor ‘intentionally cheating’ Safe Travels program

Hawaii's Safe Travels program
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is investigating social media posts of someone claiming to travel to Hawaii while sick with COVID-19 and “intentionally cheating” the state’s pre-travel testing program, Gov. David Ige said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor said he’s seen the social media posts that are making the rounds and warned that agencies are investigating and will take appropriate action.

“As an island state, our healthcare capacity is limited, and claims such as these are taken very seriously,” Ige said in a reply to his tweet thread.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to various state agencies for further comment.

This story will be updated.

