After responding to a person in need, firefighters discover their fire truck was stolen

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After responding to a medical call early Saturday morning, firefighters made a shocking discovery — their fire truck had been stolen.

The Honolulu Fire Department said personnel responded to a medical call at a home on Farrington Highway at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, HFD entered the home to help the patient, leaving the ladder truck running with its lights on. Officials said this is standard procedure in emergency situations.

HFD said officials exited the home at 4 a.m. when they discovered the truck was gone.

The fire department immediately notified Honolulu police of the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said officers found the fire truck and the suspect minutes later at a 7-11 in Makaha. Police arrested the suspect.

Officials said there were no reported injuries, nothing missing and no damage to the truck.

This story may be updated.

