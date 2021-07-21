Tributes
Hawaii’s Tri Bourne to replace Crabb on USA Olympic beach volleyball team

With Hawaii’s Taylor Crabb withdrawing from the Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test,...
With Hawaii's Taylor Crabb withdrawing from the Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test, fellow local athlete Tri Bourne is set to replace him on the men's beach volleyball team.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Hawaii’s Taylor Crabb withdrawing from the Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test, fellow local athlete Tri Bourne is set to replace him on the men’s beach volleyball team.

Crabb was set to make his Olympic debut on Sunday against Italy, but according to multiple sources the Punahou grad tested positive upon arriving in Tokyo.

Instead, Bourne will fill the vacant spot and join four-time Olympian Jake Gibb for the team’s opener.

The Academy of the Pacific and USC alumni arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday and cleared the testing process at Narita International airport.

Bourne’s normal partner on the sand is Trevor Crabb, Taylor’s older brother.

The pair of Gibb and now Bourne is set to begin their Olympic run this Sunday against Italy — catch all of the action at 8:00 p.m. HST on NBCSN.

