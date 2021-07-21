Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘The Hawaiian Punch’ is still in the fight game ― as a trainer

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brian Viloria first strapped on boxing gloves when he was just a kid in Waipahu. He dreamed that someday he would fight in the Olympic Games.

“I wanted to be there. I wanted to experience that whole thing,” he said.

After mowing down amateurs and winning a championship, Viloria made Team USA in 2000.

He didn’t medal but he remembers the Opening Ceremony as a golden moment.

“All of a sudden you hear this roar of people, just screaming and clapping. The bright lights were just in your face. I did a 360 in the arena. I was like, ‘Whoa!’” he said.

As a professional, Viloria was a knockout artist ― 23 of his 38 wins were by KO. During a storied career he captured four world titles, one from each of pro boxing’s sanctioning bodies.

“My career has been amazing,” he said.

Viloria retired from the ring in 2018, but he’s still involved in the fight game. He trains pro boxers and personal clients at North Hollywood’s Brickhouse Boxing Club.

“Now I don’t compete. I don’t get punched in the face. But I help guide fighters. And if you just want to work out, hey, I’m there for you,” he said.

Hanging up the gloves has given him more time to spend with his wife and their two young children, and to devote to other important things.

“It’s a bit more freedom on doing the life thing, being with family and friends and doing the things that normal people do,” he said.

While Viloria lives in Los Angeles, he returns to Hawaii often. His brother recently opened a gym in Waipio.

“It’s called 94 Box. They cater a lot to the kids, giving back to the community and just trying to get kids off the streets,” he said.

Viloria, now 40, says he’s very satisfied with what he accomplished in and out of the ring and how he handled his star-studded boxing business.

“I sum it up as the wildest roller coaster you could ever ride on,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 100 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large

Latest News

Supporters of the officers took to the streets in a convoy while hundreds more showed up at the...
As officers heard murder case against them, hundreds rallied outside to ‘free dah 3′
Designer Micah Kamohoalii and his team of Hawaiian models prepare for New York Fashion Week.
From Waimea to the runway, a new Hawaii designer is about to take on NYC
Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
From Waimea to the runway, a new Hawaii designer is about to take on NYC
From Waimea to the runway, a new Hawaii designer is about to take on NYC
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers