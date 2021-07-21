Hawaii reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 163 new COVID-19 infections, the seventh straight day of triple-digit cases.

The state also saw one additional fatality, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 524.

Of the new infections, 99 were on Oahu, nine were on Hawaii Island, 18 were on Maui, and four were on Kauai. There were also 33 people diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 39,649.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,322 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 59.4% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65.8% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

