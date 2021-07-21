Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 163 new COVID-19 infections, the seventh straight day of triple-digit cases.

The state also saw one additional fatality, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 524.

Of the new infections, 99 were on Oahu, nine were on Hawaii Island, 18 were on Maui, and four were on Kauai. There were also 33 people diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 39,649.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,322 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 59.4% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65.8% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Generic Image / HFD
After responding to a person in need, firefighters discover their fire truck was stolen
The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant is responsible for over 80% of new...
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated now as high as it was for entire state during pandemic’s peak
Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant is responsible for over 80% of new...
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated now as high as it was for entire state during pandemic’s peak
Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated as high as it was during pandemic’s peak
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated as high as it was during pandemic’s peak
COVID Consult: Lt. Gov. Josh Green answers your coronavirus questions
COVID Consult: Lt. Gov. Josh Green answers your coronavirus questions