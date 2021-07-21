Hawaii Football Picked to finish fifth in West Division of Mountain West

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With only six Saturdays until the Rainbow Warriors’ first game, the UH football team knows the odds are stacked against them.

The ‘Bows were picked to finish fifth in the West Division in this year’s Mountain West preseason poll released today at the conference’s media day in Las Vegas.

UH received a total of 56 points from a panel of the conferences’ media partners, ranking Hawaii only ahead of UNLV, who is projected to finish last in the division.

The favorite in the West Division is Nevada, who received 141 points and 19 first-place votes, followed by San Jose State (121 points, five first-place votes) — the reigning Mountain West Champions.

In the Mountain Division, Boise State is once again the team to beat in the MW after collecting 148 points and 23 first-place votes.

According to the poll, Wyoming (115, 2), Air Force (104), Colorado State (72), Utah State (47), and New Mexico (39) are projected to finish behind the Broncos.

This season’s MW Championship Game will be on Dec. 4, with the winner of each division facing off for the trophy — in 2019 the ‘Bows made their first ever appearance in the title game against Boise State.

Last year, Hawaii finished tied for 5th place in the MW with a 4-4 record during a season when teams were not split into West and Mountain divisions due to the conference-only scheduling format.

Coming off of a winning season and a victory in the New Mexico Bowl against Houston, the ‘Bows will look to accomplish a feat they have never achieved before — win a Mountain West title.

The Rainbow Warriors’ chase for a championship begins on Aug. 28 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in their first game of the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, ‘Bows players will be on the lookout for their names as the MW is scheduled to release their preseason all-conference teams during day two of media days.

