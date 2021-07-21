Hawaii designer to showcase kapa-inspired clothes at New York Fashion Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapa artist, kumu hula and designer Micah Kamohoalii of Waimea comes from a family of kapa makers.

His clothing company, Dezigns by Kamohoalii, launched in 2005 with his traditional kapa designs on modern fabric and it’s been sold at the Merrie Monarch Festival and various pop up shops.

But on September 9, his designs will share the stage with international fashions at New York Fashion Week and he’s said to be the first Hawaii designer on Runway 7 in Sony Hall in Times Square.

Kamohaolii says the invite came out of the blue and fashion executives told him they had him on their radar for several years and that just recently, his designs have been trending.

“It started with an email and I actually threw it away. I tossed it in the trash of my email and then something told me I should go back and look at it,” said Kamohoalii told Hawaii News Now.

Kamohoalii says during his first zoom meeting with Fashion Week executives, he was swamped with Hawaii events.

“I was cracking some jokes and I think it took a while for them to open up to me. They are very New York so it’s very business,” said Kamohoalii.

“I’m just too slammed right now. There’s so much things going on. Big festivals. I really can’t comprehend this conversation. Can we do this next week? And they just started laughing. They said nobody ever tells us that, but we love you,” he added.

They called again and that’s when he got the official invite.

“Very overwhelming. Exciting. I started to get emotional. Just being invited to something like that scale,” he said.

Kamohoalii says his designs tell stories of his family, Hawaii island and the environment.

“Our fashion is not just coconut bras and grass skirts, but show deep connection that our clothing is spiritual. It tells stories. It’s meaningful,” said Kamohaolii.

He says his fashion designs first started getting noticed when he made a custom dress for his cousin who went to the Hoku Awards.

“Velvet on the top. Kapa on the bottom and people went crazy for it. They loved it so I started to transfer those designs from kapa designs to modern fabric,” said Kamohoalii.

Before Fashion Week, Kamohaolii needs to raise at least $60,000 to pay to be in the event and take his all-star family members to New York City including cousin Amy Hanaialii and designer Nita Pilago, his aunty, and team of Hawaiian models.

Plus, he’s got to prepare his Hawaii island company for the big time including upgrading his website and preparing for massive orders when buyers see his clothing.

“I’m like yes. We are ready. We are working on it. All of that,” said Kamohaolii.

“Partnering with Hawaii and taking all of Hawaii with us,” he added.

