Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HART board nominee approved despite questions over his experience

Anthony B. Aalto before the committee Tuesday.
Anthony B. Aalto before the committee Tuesday.(Olelo Tv)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial nominee to the board for the Honolulu rail system was easily approved by a council committee on Tuesday.

Anthony Aalto is a former investigative reporter, environmental activist and documentary producer.

His nomination by the city council was criticized because of his lack of experience in construction, transportation or government. But councilmembers say they aren’t looking for another expert in those areas, but rather someone to hold rail officials accountable.

“This is really why I asked you to do this and why I think you are the best qualified to do it because you ask questions, you’re inquisitive, and if you are not getting the answers, you are going to keep asking. That’s what I want you to do,” Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters said.

[Read a related report: As council determines whether to replace him, HART board member say he’s being ‘punished’ for his views]

Other council members dug deeper into his qualifications for the role as he stood by his willingness to take on the position.

“I believe my years of engagement and experience as an investigative reporter will allow me to actively and effectively be the eyes and ears of this council, and advocate for the taxpayers of this island for a successful and completed system that serves our communities equitably,” Anthony Aalto, rail board nominee, said.

Aalto’s nomination was approved by the transportation committee unanimously and now moves to the full council where approval is expected.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 100 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large

Latest News

Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Kauai's Rice Street in Lihue
Kauai County launches website with transportation options for visitors
The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant is responsible for over 80% of new...
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated now as high as it was for entire state during pandemic’s peak
Designer Micah Kamohoalii and his team of Hawaiian models prepare for New York Fashion Week.
Hawaii designer to showcase kapa-inspired clothes at New York Fashion Week