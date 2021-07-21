Tributes
In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:54 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympian, Taylor Crabb, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while in Tokyo.

USA Volleyball confirmed that an athlete on the men’s beach team tested positive, according to NBC.

The 29-year-old Olympian from Oahu was scheduled to play his first match alongside his teammate Jake Gibb on Sunday against Italy.

This would have been his first time competing in the Olympics.

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Crabb has won eight tournaments on the Association of Volleyball Professionals World Tour and has also won a gold medal on the Federation Internationale de Volleyball World Tour.

This story will be updated.

