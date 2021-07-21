Tributes
Forecast: More showers heading in for the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas into this weekend, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

The remnants of Felicia may bring an increase in showers over windward sections from Thursday into Friday. More widespread showers are possible starting Saturday night or Sunday.

The remnants of former East Pacific Tropical Cyclone Guillermo are expected to reach parts of the state during the latter half of the weekend.

Short-period choppy surf continues through early next week due to a long fetch of easterly winds over and upwind of the state.

A series of small southerly swells will keep surf on the small side throughout the forecast period.

North-facing shores may see some trade wind swell wrap and west-facing shores will see some south swell wrap.

No other significant swells are expected.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

