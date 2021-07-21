Tributes
First Lady Jill Biden to visit vaccination clinic on Oahu after Tokyo Olympics

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Jim Watson/Pool via...
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Lady Jill Biden is en route to the Tokyo Olympics and plans to make a stop in Hawaii before she returns to Washington.

The White House on Wednesday released more details on Biden’s first solo international trip as first lady — starting with a stop in Alaska to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

While in Japan, she will dedicate a room in the U.S. Embassy to former U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye and his wife, Irene Hirano Inouye, founding president of the U.S.-Japan Council.

Inouye died in 2012, while Hirano Inouye died last year.

Biden will then travel to Hawaii on Saturday and Sunday.

The White House said she will visit a vaccination clinic at a local high school in Honolulu.

The first lady is fully vaccinated and will be among the select few allowed to attend the opening ceremony in Japan on July 23. The games were initially postponed because of the pandemic, but are now moving ahead despite a growing number of COVID cases linked to the Olympics.

