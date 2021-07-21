Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Fewer children got prescription meds during pandemic

By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fewer children and teens got prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a report in the journal Pediatrics.

It found a drop of nearly 80% in cough medicines given for the common cold and a 56% decrease in antibiotic prescriptions.

The report found prescriptions for other drugs also fell, except for antidepressants.

“Because of many of the detrimental effects of COVID, anxiety and depression, we are prescribing more anti-anxiety and anti-depressant medications,” said Dr. Steven Abelowitz, a California pediatrician.

Researchers tracked data between April and December of 2019 and compared it to the same period last year.

The research team looked at data covering 92% of U.S. pharmacies for their study.

Researches say the drop in antibiotics most likely reflects a decrease in infections like colds and strep throat due to COVID-19 safety measures like social distancing and masks.

But health officials also cite issues with health care access during the pandemic.

“Difficulty finding available providers, available services, sometimes lacking the smartphone or broadband needed to connect with telehealth care or other digital tools,” said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the Health Equity Task Force.

Citing potential side effects, some health officials have welcomed the drop in antibiotics dispensing.

Still, some are worried about antidepressants for children becoming a growing trend.

“Over the last year we probably, myself, have prescribed more of those medications than cumulatively the last 22 years prior, which is horrible,” Abelowitz said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three officers charged in a teen's fatal shooting appeared in court Tuesday along with their...
Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charges against 3 Honolulu police officers
Dr. Rudy Puana, right, stands with ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.
Prosecutors: To win a bet, Katherine Kealoha once put a line of cocaine on her husband’s HPD desk
Generic Image / HFD
After responding to a person in need, firefighters discover their fire truck was stolen
The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta variant is responsible for over 80% of new...
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated now as high as it was for entire state during pandemic’s peak
Watch the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only on KHNL!
In growing number of Olympic COVID cases, Hawaii beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
Hawaii reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
The Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into...
Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott