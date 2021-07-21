61-year-old dead after apparent drowning off Kauai’s south shore

POIPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man died in an apparent drowning off the island’s south shore Tuesday.

Kauai officials identified him as 61-year-old Gary Schultz of Kalaheo.

He was surfing in waters off Poipu Beach. Officials said they got the call for an unresponsive man in the water around 8:15 a.m. fronting the Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club.

KFD, lifeguard and AMR crews responded and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was transported to Wilcox Medical Center and where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

