Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Want to win? Prizes for round 2 of HIGotVaccinated campaign announced

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In their continuing campaign to encourage residents to get a COVID vaccine, the HiGotVaccinated campaign launched round 2 of prizes this week.

New prizes were added to the sweepstakes for vaccinated residents, including three $5,000 cash prizes from American Savings Bank. New discounts were also added.

Health officials are encouraging vaccinations even more in light of a streak of triple-digit daily case gains across Hawaii.

“It’s time for those of us who are eligible to be vaccinated to get vaccinated, and in doing so we will be able to protect those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. This is particularly important as we approach the beginning of the new school year,” DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr said.

As of Monday, the state’s fully vaccinated rate stood at 59.3%

In round 1 of the HIGotVaccinated campaign, 110 prizes were given away to lucky winners. Other prizes in round 2 include a Kaimana Beach Hotel staycation package, Kualoa ATV tour and much more.

There’s no need to re-enter for round 2 if you’ve already signed up.

For more information or to enter, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD identify victim in fatal Wahiawa shooting, say shooting ‘was not a random act’
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

Latest News

EMS grapples with an increase in all types of 911 calls as it also sees more emergency COVID cases
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large
UH graduates Lauren Pierce and Spencer VanDerKamp created a mobile app for fishermen. ReelFresh...
From the ocean to your plate: A new app is all about delivering you the freshest catch
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel