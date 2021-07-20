Want to win? Prizes for round 2 of HIGotVaccinated campaign announced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In their continuing campaign to encourage residents to get a COVID vaccine, the HiGotVaccinated campaign launched round 2 of prizes this week.

New prizes were added to the sweepstakes for vaccinated residents, including three $5,000 cash prizes from American Savings Bank. New discounts were also added.

Health officials are encouraging vaccinations even more in light of a streak of triple-digit daily case gains across Hawaii.

“It’s time for those of us who are eligible to be vaccinated to get vaccinated, and in doing so we will be able to protect those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. This is particularly important as we approach the beginning of the new school year,” DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr said.

As of Monday, the state’s fully vaccinated rate stood at 59.3%

In round 1 of the HIGotVaccinated campaign, 110 prizes were given away to lucky winners. Other prizes in round 2 include a Kaimana Beach Hotel staycation package, Kualoa ATV tour and much more.

There’s no need to re-enter for round 2 if you’ve already signed up.

