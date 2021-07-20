Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:48 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus claims about vaccines that are “killing people.” Twitter has defended its efforts to keep dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, saying it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts worldwide.

Greene appears to have been disciplined under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, using a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify content about the coronavirus that is misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” the company said in an email.

One of Greene’s latest tweets that Twitter labeled misleading claimed that the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness. Much of the worsening problem is being driven by the delta variant first identified in India, that has since hit the United Kingdom and other countries, said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Calls to the congresswoman’s offices in Washington and in her north Georgia district reached messages saying her mailboxes are full and can’t accept new messages.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large
Chalet Vidinha is recovering at Queen's following the hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Mother’s plea to hit-and-run driver: ‘There’s always mercy and forgiveness’

Latest News

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
LIVE: Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
LIVE: Jeff Bezos launches into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical