Rainbow Wahine soccer returns to the pitch, unveiling 2021 schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After last year’s season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Hawaii Wahine soccer team is back on the pitch with an exciting slate of games.

Kicking off the 2021 season, the ‘Bows open the year at lower campus in exhibition matches against Tusculum University and Hawaii Pacific on Aug. 17 and Aug. 22.

The ‘Bows’ long awaited return to Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium will be on Aug. 27 when the Wahine face North Texas in their first game of the regular season, followed by South Dakota State on Aug. 29.

The following week, the Wahine will take off to the mainland to face northwest teams Gonzaga, Washington State, and Idaho.

“As expected, the pandemic made scheduling a nightmare, so we had to be extremely creative with how we maximized our travel, which is why we don’t have any games on opening weekend and will play three tough games on the road in the Pacific Northwest,” head coach Michele Nagamine said in a statement.

After a two week layoff, the ‘Bows will begin their conference regular season at home against CSU Northridge on Sep. 23.

With the addition of CSU Bakersfield and UC San Diego to the Big West, the ‘Bows will face an expanded conference schedule from eight to 10 scheduled games.

Including the Matadors, the Rainbow Wahine will host conference games against Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, and UC San Diego.

The Wahine road conference matchups this season will be against Long Beach State, UC Riverside, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, and CSU Bakersfield.

“Our last game was back in early November of 2019, so to say that we are excited to be playing again is definitely an understatement,” Nagamine said. “With 16 newcomers on a roster of 28, we will have a new look with a lot of youth, athleticism, and solid club experience.”

The Rainbow Wahine regular season will run until Halloween when they face UCSD in a mid-afternoon senior day clash.

