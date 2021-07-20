Tributes
Maui police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Kihei

Maui police are investigating a fatal collision on Saturday involving a moped. (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:26 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kihei on Monday night.

Police said a SUV was heading northbound on South Kihei Road just after 7:30 p.m. when it struck a man crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Police identified him as 74-year-old Oscar Coronado, of Kihei.

He was not in a marked crosswalk at the time, police said.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle that struck Coronado and fled the scene is a red SUV.

This is Maui County’s 10th traffic death this year, compared to six at the same time last year.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

