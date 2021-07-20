Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status

Latest News

Ala Wai Canal
City enters agreement for new study of Ala Wai flood prevention project
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base
President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to...
Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden calls Jordan king a loyal ally in ‘tough neighborhood’
2021 Rainbow Warriors baseball builds off of strong transfer class
2021 Rainbow Warriors baseball builds off of strong transfer class