Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel

Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.(HNN)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccinated state employees who traveled to the mainland are learning about a new policy that’s keeping some out of the office ― and forced to use personal time.

The mandate for all 55,000 state workers ― even those are fully vaccinated ― requires approval from their department directors prior to return to the workplace.

That’s even though fully vaccinated travelers are no longer subject to the state’s mandatory quarantine.

The policy says the “department directors have full discretion to determine if employees can return,” or, if the the employees must quarantine at home for up to 10-days.

It applies to vacations and business-related travel.

The memo was released on July 8, the same day that Hawaii expanded its so-called “vaccine passport” program to include all domestic travelers vaccinated anywhere in the United States.

Hawaii Government Employees Association has filed a grievance about the policy on behalf on some employees who traveled ― for business or pleasure ― and then had to take personal leave, unpaid leave or were required to quarantine while waiting for a supervisor’s approval to return to work.

“For those who are fully vaccinated, come on, it’s downright stupid to suggest that our employees who are vaccinated are treated in a harsher way than our vaccinated visitors that are coming from points unknown,” said Randy Perreira, executive director of HGEA.

Perreira said some supervisors leave the employee in limbo by not completing the form right away.

Hawaii Comptroller Curt Otaguro said the policy was formed because a one-size-fits-all approach cannot work for the entire state staff.

“It’s very unique,” said Otaguro, about the various state departments. He noted that some have direct contact with vulnerable populations. “Whether in an office or the employees are dealing with patients, inmates what have you, everyone has a different condition that needs to be looked at individually.”

Otaguro said he understands that some workers who planned vacations will be confused.

HGEA is calling for a meeting with state officials to get the policy dropped or changed. And Otaguro said it’s possible that will happen. “These policies continue to evolve, it’s not set in stone,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD identify victim in fatal Wahiawa shooting, say shooting ‘was not a random act’
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

Latest News

EMS grapples with an increase in all types of 911 calls as it also sees more emergency COVID cases
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large
UH graduates Lauren Pierce and Spencer VanDerKamp created a mobile app for fishermen. ReelFresh...
From the ocean to your plate: A new app is all about delivering you the freshest catch
HNN File
Want to win? Prizes for round 2 of HIGotVaccinated campaign announced