Hawaii’s Erik Shoji taste tests the food in the Olympic Village

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just days away and numerous teams have moved into the Olympic Villages in Japan, including the USA men’s volleyball team.

Team USA libero and Hawaii’s own Erik Shoji has taken to social media to give his followers an inside look at what life in the villages is like.

Shoji posted a Tik Tok trying some of the food provided for the athletes.

In the video, Shoji says that there are two types of dining halls in Tokyo, the main dining hall and the casual dining hall which features an all Japanese food menu.

The Punahou grad sampled some somen salad, musubi and much more.

Shoji and the rest of team USA is set to begin their quest for Gold this Saturday against France — catch all of the action at noon HST on NBCSN.

