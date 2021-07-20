Hawaii reports uptick in number of kids testing positive for COVID

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Hawaii children are testing positive for COVID after getting infected by unvaccinated adults, the state Health Department said.

Officials said Monday that those under 18 now make up about 20% of all Hawaii cases.

“We are seeing that unvaccinated adults are infecting children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” said Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr.

Dr. Julius Pham, of Queen’s Health Systems, said COVID is very transmissible and can spread through a household quickly.

The so-called Delta variant, which is more contagious and linked to more serious illness, could be contributing to the increase in positive cases among children.

“It’s a horrible disease. It affects the whole family and as a frontline care provider, it’s one of those things you don’t want to see it. I don’t ever want to see it again,” Pham said.

Children 12 and up are eligible for the free COVID vaccine.

Some 44% of Hawaii children between the ages of 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

