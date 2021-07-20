Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports uptick in number of kids testing positive for COVID

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More Hawaii children are testing positive for COVID after getting infected by unvaccinated adults, the state Health Department said.

Officials said Monday that those under 18 now make up about 20% of all Hawaii cases.

“We are seeing that unvaccinated adults are infecting children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” said Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr.

Dr. Julius Pham, of Queen’s Health Systems, said COVID is very transmissible and can spread through a household quickly.

The so-called Delta variant, which is more contagious and linked to more serious illness, could be contributing to the increase in positive cases among children.

“It’s a horrible disease. It affects the whole family and as a frontline care provider, it’s one of those things you don’t want to see it. I don’t ever want to see it again,” Pham said.

Children 12 and up are eligible for the free COVID vaccine.

Some 44% of Hawaii children between the ages of 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

For more information on how to get the shot, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 164 new cases; 59.1% of residents fully vaccinated
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD identify victim in fatal Wahiawa shooting, say shooting ‘was not a random act’
The stores got rid of their products by either dumping them down the drain, or throwing them...
State enforcement of years-old raw milk ban blindsides pet food businesses
The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules.
Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

Latest News

EMS grapples with an increase in all types of 911 calls as it also sees more emergency COVID cases
HNN File
Want to win? Prizes for round 2 of HIGotVaccinated campaign announced
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
FILE
Hawaii sees 132 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities