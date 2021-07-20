Hawaii reports 100 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 100 new COVID cases Tuesday and no additional deaths.

It was the sixth straight day of a triple-digit increase in new COVID infections.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 523.

Of the new infections, 75 were on Oahu, 15 were on Hawaii Island, six were on Maui, and one was on Kauai. There were also three people diagnosed out-of-state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic now stands at 39,486.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 1,235 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that 59.4% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65.8% have gotten at least one dose.

Here’s daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

