Four former ‘Bows set to compete for Australia’s softball team in Tokyo Olympics

Former Rainbow Warrior Rachel Lack.
Former Rainbow Warrior Rachel Lack.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With softball back in the Olympics, four former Rainbow Wahine softball players are set to compete for Team Australia in the Olympics.

Softball is set to return to the games after the International Olympic Committee discontinued the sport in 2008.

The former ‘Bows representing their home team of Australia include Rachel Lack, Kaia Parnaby, Stacey Porter, and Clare Warwick.

Softball back in the Olympics kicks off with Team Australia facing Japan on July 20 at 2:00 p.m. HST.

You can watch the game live starting at 1:55 p.m. HST on NBCSN.

