Former UH basketball standout Michael Thomas hired as ‘Bows Assistant Coach

By Colt Almodova
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michael Thomas is returning to Manoa — however this time, the former Hawaii basketball captain won’t be coming back to play, he’ll be back to coach.

Thomas was announced as an assistant coach on Eran Ganot’s UH basketball staff during a press conference earlier this afternoon.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome Mike back into our ‘ohana,” head coach Eran Ganot said in a statement. “He has been a true difference maker in our program and embodied everything you could ask for in a student-athlete.”

For the past two years, Thomas has been a performance trainer at Athletic Gaines in Los Angeles where he worked with numerous NBA players.

Now, Thomas will be returning to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center as a mentor for the next generation of Rainbow Warriors.

“His tremendous work ethic, character, intelligence and knowledge of the game combined with a clear passion for the program, university, and community will be a huge boost to us moving forward,” Ganot said.

During the off season, the UH basketball team lost three members of its coaching staff, including director of basketball operations Jesse Nakanishi, and assistant coaches Chris Gerlufsen and Jabari Trotter.

With his leadership on the bench, Thomas will help to coach Hawaii’s frontcourt players, while also being involved in the team’s recruiting, player development, and strength programs.

“As someone who cares unconditionally about this program and it’s followers, I’m honored and ecstatic about joining the staff and helping us become a greater team,” Thomas said in a statement. “I’m unbelievably appreciative of the Athletic Department and the people of the islands for welcoming me back home. Go ‘Bows!”

In 2016, Thomas was a key starter on the ‘Bows NCAA Tournament team that defeated California, giving Hawaii its first ever win in March Madness. The former UH forward is still the winningest player in the history of Hawaii men’s basketball.

The ‘Bows will be taking on Vanderbilt in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic on December 22nd.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

