Forecast: Gusty winds to hold through the week

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to strong trades will continue through the week, with showers primarily focused over windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.

Confidence is high that most of the increased moisture from the remnants of Felicia will pass south of the islands, but some peripheral moisture may increase trade showers Thursday into Friday.

A more significant slug of low-level moisture, associated with the remnants of Guillermo, may be near the islands late next weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated with choppy conditions this week due to the strong trades.

Select areas on the south and north shores should see some localized trade wind swell.

Tropical Cyclone Felicia, currently in the Eastern Pacific, will not produce large surf due to limited fetch. However, Felicia could bring in some small to moderate mid-period surf mainly along the east-facing shores of the Big Island later this week.

