Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

City Council to vote on resolution to remove off-limits Haiku Stairs

Haiku Stairs also known as "Stairway to Heaven."
Haiku Stairs also known as "Stairway to Heaven."(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council is scheduled Tuesday to vote on a resolution to remove the famous Haiku Stars, also known as Stairway to Heaven.

The stairs remain a popular hiking spot despite being off limits and closed since 1987. The Honolulu Police Department said it issued more than 70 citations and made five arrests in the second half of June alone.

City Council Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina introduced the resolution to stop trespassing and remove potential liability from the city.

[READ MORE: Save them or tear them down? The city is close to finally deciding the fate of Haiku Stairs]

The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.

The public can watch a live broadcast of the meeting on Olelo channel 54 or online.

They can also submit testimony by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large
Chalet Vidinha is recovering at Queen's following the hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Mother’s plea to hit-and-run driver: ‘There’s always mercy and forgiveness’

Latest News

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
3 officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting to return to court as judge hears motions in case
Maui police are investigating a fatal collision on Saturday involving a moped. (Image: Hawaii...
Maui police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Kihei
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Tropical cyclones Felicia and Guillermo
Tropical Cyclones Felicia, Guillermo continue to weaken in East Pacific