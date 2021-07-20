City Council to vote on resolution to remove off-limits Haiku Stairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council is scheduled Tuesday to vote on a resolution to remove the famous Haiku Stars, also known as Stairway to Heaven.

The stairs remain a popular hiking spot despite being off limits and closed since 1987. The Honolulu Police Department said it issued more than 70 citations and made five arrests in the second half of June alone.

City Council Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina introduced the resolution to stop trespassing and remove potential liability from the city.

[READ MORE: Save them or tear them down? The city is close to finally deciding the fate of Haiku Stairs]

The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.

The public can watch a live broadcast of the meeting on Olelo channel 54 or online.

They can also submit testimony by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.