3 officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting to return to court as judge hears motions in case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three officers involved in a 16-year-old’s fatal shooting will appear in court Tuesday afternoon as a judge hears motions to disqualify a deputy city prosecutor and dismiss the case.

Hearings for the officers charged for the shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap will start at 1:30 p.m. at District Court.

Geoffrey Thom is the officer charged with second-degree murder. Officer Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces are charged with second-degree attempted murder.

A grand jury initially declined charges for officers, but the Prosecutor’s Office then decided to charge the three officers.

The judge will likely take up motions first — one is the motion to disqualify the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Van Marter.

The defense said because he signed the criminal complaint, he therefore makes himself a potential witness in the case. Legal experts said that this is very unusual — normally it’s the detective or investigator who signs.

Then, there’s a motion to dismiss the case. The attorneys for the officers claim the Prosecutor’s Office’s way of charging clients violates state law.

In the filing, the attorneys for the officers say a state law prevents Class A felonies from being charged without a grand jury indictment.

“They decided to switch gears altogether, and present the case to just a judge rather than a grand jury,” Attorney Victor Bakke said. “But in this case, because it involves a Class A felony or a murder case, the defense has raised the issue that they don’t think that you can even do what the prosecutors are doing. "

[READ MORE: 3 HPD officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting make first appearance in court]

So while these motions are unique, this also shows that the defense team is willing to push every issue in this case.

“The defense counsel believed it was necessary and it was to call up the government and say, ‘hey, you guys violated our constitutional rights,’” said Attorney Megan Kau. “Our defendants have constitutional rights that can’t be trampled on. And that’s what you’re doing here. So it’s going to be super interesting to see what the judge does without motion to dismiss.”

If the judge denies both of these motions, the preliminary hearing will move forward.

A convoy supporting the three officers is scheduled before Tuesday’s hearing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.