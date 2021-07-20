Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

3 officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting to return to court as judge hears motions in case

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a judge on Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three officers involved in a 16-year-old’s fatal shooting will appear in court Tuesday afternoon as a judge hears motions to disqualify a deputy city prosecutor and dismiss the case.

Hearings for the officers charged for the shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap will start at 1:30 p.m. at District Court.

Geoffrey Thom is the officer charged with second-degree murder. Officer Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces are charged with second-degree attempted murder.

A grand jury initially declined charges for officers, but the Prosecutor’s Office then decided to charge the three officers.

The judge will likely take up motions first — one is the motion to disqualify the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Van Marter.

The defense said because he signed the criminal complaint, he therefore makes himself a potential witness in the case. Legal experts said that this is very unusual — normally it’s the detective or investigator who signs.

Then, there’s a motion to dismiss the case. The attorneys for the officers claim the Prosecutor’s Office’s way of charging clients violates state law.

In the filing, the attorneys for the officers say a state law prevents Class A felonies from being charged without a grand jury indictment.

“They decided to switch gears altogether, and present the case to just a judge rather than a grand jury,” Attorney Victor Bakke said. “But in this case, because it involves a Class A felony or a murder case, the defense has raised the issue that they don’t think that you can even do what the prosecutors are doing. "

[READ MORE: 3 HPD officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting make first appearance in court]

So while these motions are unique, this also shows that the defense team is willing to push every issue in this case.

“The defense counsel believed it was necessary and it was to call up the government and say, ‘hey, you guys violated our constitutional rights,’” said Attorney Megan Kau. “Our defendants have constitutional rights that can’t be trampled on. And that’s what you’re doing here. So it’s going to be super interesting to see what the judge does without motion to dismiss.”

If the judge denies both of these motions, the preliminary hearing will move forward.

A convoy supporting the three officers is scheduled before Tuesday’s hearing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throngs of tourists in a no-longer-hidden spot on Oahu's North Shore.
‘Not so hidden anymore’: Tourist influx means lesser-known spots are now visitor magnets
Hawaii restaurant
Following backlash, Oahu eateries hesitant to ask customers for vaccination status
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
HGEA decries ‘stupid’ policy that’s forcing some vaccinated state workers to quarantine after travel
Approximate scene of the shooting in Wahiawa.
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large
Chalet Vidinha is recovering at Queen's following the hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Mother’s plea to hit-and-run driver: ‘There’s always mercy and forgiveness’

Latest News

Tropical cyclones Felicia and Guillermo
Tropical Cyclones Felicia, Guillermo continue to weaken in East Pacific
The popular China Walls has recently become a spot for rescues.
With more rescues at China Walls, some locals also find themselves saving visitors
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
With more rescues at China Walls, some locals also find themselves saving visitors
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (July 20, 2021)