2021 Rainbow Warriors baseball builds off of strong transfer class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are sliding into the next era of their program with a new head coach and some fresh faces on the diamond.

In June, UH Athletics named longtime San Diego head coach Rich Hill as the next skipper of the BaseBows — only the third head coach in school history.

However, Hill won’t be the only new face in the ‘Bows dugout this season.

The NCAA transfer portal claimed three key UH players, in addition to a group of departing seniors and last year’s ace Aaron Davenport who was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 2021 MLB Draft.

With a large amount of talent leaving the team, the ‘Bows restocked their roster with some home-grown talent.

On Sunday, Cal Poly outfielder Cole Cabrera announced his decision to return home to play for UH, a 2017 graduate of Punahou, Cabrera will have one season of eligibility to play with the ‘Bows.

Last season, the Mustang’s center fielder compiled a .261 batting average to go along with 49 hits and 21 RBIs.

Hawaii natives and second cousins Jordan and Kyson Donahue will also be joining the ‘Bows as middle infielders — Jordan and Kyson graduated from Damien and Punahou, respectively.

However, not everyone suiting up next season will be new to Manoa, as outfielder Scotty Scott announced his decision to return to UH after initially entering the transfer portal at the end of last season.

Scott was a significant contributor to the ‘Bows offense last season as the Texas native had a .297 batting average alongside his 44 hits and 14 RBIs.

The new-look Rainbow Warriors will report to campus this fall, as their complete 2022 schedule has not yet been announced.

